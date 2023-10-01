There’s A Bridgerton Universe Crossover In PinkPantheress’ New Music Video

In the Bridgerton universe, Charithra Chandran and India Amarteifio will almost certainly never come face-to-face. Their characters are separated by more than 50 years: Amarteifio portrays Queen Charlotte’s young title heroine in 1761, while Chandran’s Bridgerton character, Edwina, meets the older version of the monarch (Golda Rosheuvel) in 1814. Luckily, English pop artist PinkPantheress gave the two actors a time when they could work together in her latest music video, “Mosquito.”

PinkPantheress got her “darling angel girlfriends” to star alongside her in the video, as she explained in an Instagram post when she dropped it on Sept. 29. Those friends included Chandran and Amarteifio, as well as Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi. Because the singer was “trying to give” Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the video centers on her and her pals’ high-end shopping spree.

On the surface, there’s no real connection between the modern world of “Mosquito” and Bridgerton’s period setting. However, PinkPantheress may have inadvertently chosen a location with a loose tie-in: The women shop at the Royal Arcade, the oldest shopping arcade in London. It’s located in Mayfair, which happens to be where the Bridgerton family lives. Though the series takes place earlier than its construction in 1879, it’s a place high-society families like theirs eventually would have frequented.

The Bridgerton-Queen Charlotte crossover continued as both Chandran and Amarteifio promoted the music video on Instagram on its release day. “The girls are girling to Mosquito by @pinkpantheress,” Chandran wrote. “Check out the music video featuring Pink, @india_amarteifio @yarashahidi and myself x.” Amarteifio commented, “Yes miss,” plus shared her own post, which said in part, “Thanks for a wicked shoot and for creating possibly the most catchy tune in the world xoxo.”

Fans celebrated seeing Chandran and Amarteifio together in the comments. Under the Bridgerton star’s post, one person celebrated the “Bridgerton girls,” and another wrote, “queen charlotte and her diamond.” Someone else suggested bringing PinkPantheress to Bridgerton, though they didn’t specify if they meant her herself, her music, or both. Numerous other people mostly caught Cheetah Girls vibes, but they loved the video all the same.

PinkPantheress was “so scared” about the release, but her followers seemed very happy with her collaboration with her “darling angel girlfriends.” Yet another big milestones involving a fellow famous woman is on the horizon for the artist, too: She’s joining the upcoming Guts tour with Olivia Rodrigo. “Obviously Olivia is way bigger than me, so at first, I was quite nervous to say yes,” she told Billboard in late September. “But then I was like, ‘I feel like I need to do this.’”