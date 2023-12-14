Pink just proved she’s the queen of clapbacks.

On Dec. 12, the singer had the best response to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), who commented “Pink got old” under one of her recent posts.

“Yes. Although I don’t feel old,” Pink replied. “And I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day. What a blessing to have life, years.”

“To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F*** yeah times 44!” Pink concluded her comeback.

Fans were quick to support Pink following the exchange, with one admirer commenting: “Getting older is a blessing and you are absolutely stunning.”

“You know that’s how life works yes? People get older as time goes on,” another fan chimed in. “Just like you’ll get older if you’re fortunate enough. It’s not an insult. It’s a privilege to get older, not everyone has that chance. Do better.”

P!nk performs live. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It’s A Blessing To Grow Old”

This isn’t the first time Pink clapped back at comments regarding her age online.

Back in 2018, one X user commented: “Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead.”

In response, Pink joked that the user “must be from LA,” adding: “There are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f******* minute of my 38 years ... I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old,” she continued in a follow-up tweet. “That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in ten years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

More recently, in September 2023, Pink also responded to an X user who shared a derogatory post about her looks.

“I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post,” Pink wrote. “I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you.”