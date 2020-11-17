11 Gift Ideas For The Ultimate Pop Culture Fan

Do you have a friend who watches the next big Netflix show the second it comes out? Who's memorized which famous man every Taylor Swift song is about? Who's more invested in the love lives of the teens on TikTok than they are their own? Then you're probably going to need a little help picking out their holiday gift. They may be a good friend to text with your wildest 3 a.m. thoughts about Tiger King, but they're not a particularly easy one to shop for, considering they probably already have a closet packed full of fandom merch.

Fortunately, there are plenty of gift ideas for each and every pop culture enthusiast on your list. From a glossy coffee table book featuring intimate photos of Rihanna's life and career to a homey candle that smells just like Harry Styles to the perfect sweatshirt for any Britney Spears stan, we've rounded up the best gifts to get for the person who's already watched, read, and heard it all.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 The "Cardigan" TaylorSwift.com Size XS-2X $49 See on TaylorSwift.com Yes, you can buy the cardigan from Taylor Swift's Folklore song of the same name. It's a cozy cream cable knit that will definitely not make your loved one feel like someone stuffed them under a bed.

2 MidwestMerchantCo Baby Yoda Face Mask Etsy $6 See on Etsy If the Mandalorian fan in your life is getting tired of reminding people to stay 6 feet away, allow the ultimate pop culture icon — Baby Yoda — to do it for them.

4 Sponsored by Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $169.99 See on Samsung Tuned and styled for every moment, Galaxy Buds Live are the ultimate gift for music lovers in your life. With a stronger bass for better clarity, noise cancellation technology, and a long-lasting battery, these might just be the ultimate stocking stuffer.

5 "Not Well, B*tch" Set of 4 Wine Glasses DorindaMedley.com $99.99 See on DorindaMedley.com Know a Bravo fan who's still mourning Dorinda Medley's exit from Real Housewives of New York? Get them this glass set with her most legendary line. As the Housewives can tell you, wine always pairs best with a side of shade.

7 Coolgirlcandles' "This Smells Like Harry" Candle Etsy $17.40 See on Etsy A commingling of cocoa, vanilla, tobacco, and warm spices, this candle is about as close as you can get to actually cuddling with Harry Styles. The company also has scents for celebrities like Timotheé Chalamet, Shawn Mendes, and Selena Gomez, so you can take your pick of whom you feel like going to bed with.

8 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' by Mariah Carey Audible $34.95 See on Audible Mariah Carey's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is a revealing look at her life and career, offering insight into her relationships, "Mariah-isms," and many public feuds. Pro tip: Get the audiobook version, where she often bursts into spontaneous song.