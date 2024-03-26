Before Euphoria and Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney made a cameo in Pretty Little Liars that even her co-stars don’t recall.

Appearing at the Epic Cons Chicago fan convention on March 24, Pretty Little Liars cast members Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Keegan Allen, and Torrey DeVitto were shocked to discover that Sweeney appeared in the show’s finale when a fan brought it to their attention.

“Is this true? Who does she play?” panel moderator Arielle Kebbel asked, before joking, “She doesn’t have a name. No one cared about her back then.” In a fan video taken at the event, a visibly shocked DeVitto added, “I’m in the Twilight Zone” while co-star Allen proceeded to “look this up.”

It was soon established that Sweeney played the character of Willa, a high school student who goes missing in the 2017 episode “Til Death Do Us Part.” Discovering further details of her role in the show’s finale, Allen also quipped, “I remember this! It’s f****** her. Dude. What in the world?”

When asked if Sweeney’s appearance had a specific purpose, Bellisario explained that series creator, Marlene King, may have been setting up the next generation of Pretty Little Liars. “I imagine that was her just saying, the story continues,” she added.

Sydney Sweeney on Pretty Little Liars. 'Pretty Little Liars' / FREEFORM

Like the cast, many fans were equally surprised by Sweeney’s PLL guest spot. “I watched every single episode of this series and never clocked that she was in the last episode,” one fan commented on TikTok. “I had to Google this and screamed when I found out,” another joked.

Based on Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name, Pretty Little Liars follows a group of teens (Benson, Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Lucy Hale) who are stalked by a mysterious figure known as “A” after the disappearance of their friend, Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse).

The hit drama aired for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017, spawning two spinoffs, The Perfectionists and Ravenswood, and the 2022 Max reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.