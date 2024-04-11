Fans Are Convinced Lucy Hale Just Teased A Pretty Little Liars Cameo

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale might have a secret, and if fan sleuthing proves correct, she’ll find it hard to keep it.

On April 9, the official poster for Max’s reboot series, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, was released on Instagram with the caption, “It’s gonna be A killer summer.” Hale, who played Aria Montgomery in the original series, joined in on the fan excitement, commenting under the poster, “Kinda making me want to go back to school?”

The actor’s “cryptic” comment, as one user dubbed it, led some PLL fans to theorize that Aria could make an appearance in the Max reboot’s second season, which arrives on the streaming platform on May 9.

“Not you hinting at a cameo Ms. Hale!” one fan commented on Instagram. “Now wait a minute!” another wrote. “I’ll expect to see you miss ma’am.” Meanwhile, others called for Hale to make her Pretty Little Liars return alongside her former onscreen love interest, Ezra Fitz (played by Ian Harding). “We need you and @ianmharding to make an appearance,” one fan added.

The original Pretty Little Liars cast. Jaimie Trueblood/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Hale appeared in the original Pretty Little Liars for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017, starring opposite Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), and Holly Marie Combs (Ella Montgomery), among others.

Based on Sara Shepard’s same-named book series, the drama follows a group of teens who are harassed by the mysterious “A” following the unexplained disappearance of their friend. The series spawned multiple spinoffs, as well as the Max reboot, the first season of which (titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) debuted in 2022.

Hale Hasn’t Ruled Out A Cameo

Set in the fictional town of Millwood, Pennsylvania, the PLL reboot centers on five teen girls (Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Faran Bryant, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco) who are tormented by an unknown figure who holds their mothers responsible for a death that occurred on New Year's Eve 1999.

While Hale didn’t appear in Original Sin, her character was referenced in the series. Speaking to MovieWeb in January, the actor said making a cameo in future seasons of the reboot isn’t off the table.

“I forget how my character Aria is involved, but I know she’s been mentioned in some way. I mean, I never say ‘never.’ That show was the biggest gift in my life,” she explained. “I hold so much gratitude for that experience. I don’t know if I’d ever do a reboot, but who knows? I’m happy they’re letting it live on. I think it’s amazing.”