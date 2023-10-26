Prince George Broke Royal Protocol & It’s Going Viral On TikTok

Prince George might be second in line to the throne, but it appears he’s already fit to be King. On Oct. 14, the youngster stopped by the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with his father Prince William, and broke royal protocol in an adorable way.

The Prince of Wales and his oldest son attended the sporting event in France to support the Welsh rugby team, of which William is a patron. While meeting attendees behind the scenes, William allowed George to greet people ahead of himself, despite being a more senior member of the royal family.

In a now-viral video, George is shown shaking a man's hand before his father, and the interaction has since caught the attention of TikTok.

George Is Taking Off On TikTok

The 15-second clip of George shaking hands at the rugby match has recently done the rounds online, attracting more than 140,000 likes and over 3 million views on TikTok alone.

Royal spectators were quick to share their thoughts on the brief exchange, with many claiming that George is seamlessly stepping into his future role as King.

“Prince George is adorable and becoming more confident. He’s learning so many lessons from his amazing parents,” one user commented, while another added: “Omg Prince George is such a cute little man!”

Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

George Is Preparing To Be King

As one TikToker also pointed out, it appears William’s slight break from royal convention at the game could have been a purposeful move as George prepares for his birth-given role as the future British monarch.

“See how Prince William pauses to allow Prince George to take the lead as he grows into doing more royal engagements,” one user noted. “This is how future Kings are made,” another fan said.

According to the royal line of succession, Prince William is the current heir to the throne after his father, reigning monarch King Charles III. After that comes William’s first-born child, Prince George of Cambridge, who is second in line.