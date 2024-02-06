Princess Diana Almost Canceled Her Wedding To King Charles

Princess Diana almost called off her wedding to King Charles, according to a royal biographer.

In an excerpt from Ingrid Seward’s new book My Mother And I, published by the Daily Mail, it is claimed that Diana “was in despair” a month before her 1981 wedding to the then-Prince Charles after he ignored her at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party.

“Her fiancé had been away in America for most of the previous week, yet he clearly had no desire to dance with her,” Seward writes, adding that Diana eventually left the celebrations for her father’s home in Northamptonshire where she informed him that “the Royal Wedding was off.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diana’s Father Was “Appalled”

In the book, it is claimed that Diana’s father, Earl Spencer, was “appalled” by his daughter’s decision to call off the royal nuptials.

“After calming her down, he pointed out it would be an act of gross discourtesy to break off her engagement to the future King so close to the wedding,” Sewards continues, claiming that the late Princess “allowed her father to talk her round.”

“She couldn't deny that she still wanted to be the Princess of Wales,” the excerpt published by the Daily Mail reads. “And, at 19, she was young enough still to believe in happy endings, despite what her instincts had told her on that terrible night.”

Prince Charles of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

The Queen’s Wedding Reservations

My Mother And I also explores Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with Princess Diana, who the late monarch is said to have had “just two reservations” about ahead of her wedding to Charles.

“She wondered whether anyone that young could differentiate between the man and the prince,” Seward claims. “And she couldn't help thinking that the Spencer girl would be far better suited to her younger son, Andrew.”

Diana and King Charles tied the knot on July 29, 1981, at London’s St. Paul's Cathedral. The royal couple welcomed two children together, sons Prince William and Harry, before divorcing in 1996. The following year, Diana died tragically at the age of 37 in a car accident in Paris.