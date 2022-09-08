Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, the Royal Family all travelled to Balmoral to be by her side after doctors expressed concerns over her failing health. However, one of the Queen’s grandsons, Prince Harry, didn’t quite make it in time. BBC Live announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died as the Duke of Sussex arrived in Scotland. He was photographed looking solemn, wearing a suit and black tie, with his head in his hand as he arrived in a car to Balmoral Castle.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Prince Harry would be heading to Balmoral to see his grandmother. He canceled an appearance at the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London that evening, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, that evening per CNN.

CNN royal correspondent Max Foster reported that Harry was the last to arrive ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. "I think once Prince Harry is in there, whilst he's not a working role but he's still a senior member, still very high up in the line of succession. I think they want him there before any announcements were made,” he said. “It would seem dismissive I think if the announcements were made before they were all inside behind those gates at Balmoral Castle. And then you need a bit of time for them to regroup as well."

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a statement from the Palace read after her passing at the age of 96 at 6.30 p.m. BST. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Upon the Queen’s passing, Prince Charles became King Charles III and shared a moving tribute to his “much-loved Mother.”

Prince Harry not making it in time to see the Queen before her death is especially heartbreaking after him and Meghan Markle announcing their departure from the senior Royal Family in 2020, which was a drastic change for the monarchy. There have also been reports of a feud swirling between them and Prince William and Kate Middleton for years.

Why Did Meghan Markle Not Go To Balmoral?

Subsequently after it was announced that Prince Harry would go to Balmoral, it was revealed that Meghan Markle would not be joining him, despite earlier reports indicating that she would. It’s also worth noting that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, did not join her husband in Balmoral either.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scoobie, "A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral. Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards)."