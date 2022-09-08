King Charles Pays Tribute To His "Much Loved Mother”, Queen Elizabeth II

Following what has been a sombre day in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, The King is leading tribute to his mother and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Early on Sept. 8, the Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Her Majesty was “under medical supervision.” Members of the British royal family, including the then-Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry all travelled to the Balmoral estate in Scotland to be by her side.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," the King’s statement reads. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The UK will now enter an official period of mourning, and the Queen's body will be transferred from Scotland to London, where she will lie in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral. It is as this time that members of the public will be able to pay their respects.

After 70 years on the throne, an achievement celebrated with the Platinum Jubilee in June this year, this is a monumental moment for both the royal family and the Commonwealth on a whole. This post will be update when more members of the royal family share tributes to Her Majesty, which are expected to follow in the coming days.