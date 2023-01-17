Meghan & Harry Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Apology Over *That* Column

In response to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology for his column in The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a statement. Clarkson claimed via Instagram that he apologised to the royal couple over email for his column published in December 2022, in which he said that Markle deserved to be publicly shamed.

In his latest statement, Clarkson said he wrote the column “in a hurry” and acknowledged that he mistakenly advocated for sexism and violence against women through his comments. “I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that,” he said. In his apology to the couple, Clarkson said he “was baffled by what they had been saying on TV, but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.”

Shortly after Clarkson revealed he had sent an email to the couple, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that on Christmas day the broadcaster “wrote solely to Prince Harry,” rather than to both of them. The spokesperson went on to highlight that despite Clarkson’s apology, “what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.”

The statement continued: “Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.” Harry previously commented on the column during his interview with ITV, saying that what he said was “horrific and hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”

Clarkson has written many misogynistic and sexist comments about Markle in the past. In previous columns for The Sun, Clarkson said that Markle’s stance on climate change made him want to “shoot a polar bear” and that she’s just a “silly little cable TV actress.”