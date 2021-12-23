Royal traditions have long included sharing a new family portraits and touching Christmas wishes. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently share theirs, and though no longer part of “the firm”, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also unveiled their 2021 family Christmas card.

Pictured for the first time alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the card is the couple’s baby daughter Lilibet, as well as their two-year-old son Archie, who is all grown up.

According to ITV’s Royal Editor, Chris Ship, Harry and Markle’s office have confirmed that the photograph was taken by Alexi Lubomirski in the summer of 2021 at the couple’s Santa Barbara home.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world, Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family,” the card reads.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.” The couple’s Christmas message concludes, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess also disclosed the organisations they have decided to donate to this year, including Team Rubicon, Welcome US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US, and Marshall Plan for Moms.