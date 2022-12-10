A New Harry & Meghan Clip Reveals Unseen Sussex Wedding Photos & Memories

The whole world saw a lot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day in May 2018, but the entirety of the glitzy royal affair wasn’t for public consumption. Viewers didn’t get to follow the couple to their reception at St. George’s Hall afterward, or to the big private celebration at Frogmore House that followed. It’s only now, with the release of their documentary series, Harry & Meghan, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered a look at more intimate moments from their nuptials, including their first dance as a married couple.

In the six-part series, the couple shares “the other side of their high-profile love story,” as Netflix puts it. This bears out in Harry & Meghan Volume I, which is full of never-before-seen photos of the couple’s courtship, footage of them with their children, and interviews about their life together. Ahead of the upcoming second volume, Netflix released a video about Harry and Meghan’s wedding dance on Dec. 10.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun, even our first dance,” Meghan tells the camera in the clip. The couple struggles to recall the exact title of the song before she admits, “We always get it wrong.” It turns out it was “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett, and it plays as photos of Harry and Meghan on the dancefloor flash on the screen.

Prior to their reveal in the Netflix clip, there were conflicting reports about the couple’s song choice. Days after their May 19, 2018 wedding, The Telegraph reported they’d danced to Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody” in front of 200 loved ones. In 2020, however, the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Megan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie reported the song was another one by Wilson Pickett, “I’m in Love,” per Harper’s Bazaar UK.

The new Netflix teaser solves the mystery once and for all. It even features Meghan singing the song, as Harry encourages her. “There you go,” he tells her at one point. The former Suits star then reminisces about the special moment, saying, “That was our first dance. It was so fun. … Just spinning like a whirlwind, it was so great.”

More unseen photos of Harry and Meghan are bound to come in the second half of the documentary series. The first three episodes included snaps of occasions as personal as their first date — to which Harry showed up late — and even the night he proposed. At the same time, expect more insight on life inside the royal family. The palace has reportedly been preparing to face fallout ahead of Volume 2’s Dec. 15 release.