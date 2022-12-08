What Does The Royal Family Think Of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Documentary?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be about to ruffle some more feathers in the royal family. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8, the couple tracks their love story and reveals why they left the royal family in more detail than ever before. Viewers are already wondering how their family feels about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new venture, but if new reports from royal sources and their reaction to the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey is any indication, they won’t be so quick to respond.

As viewers found out in the Netflix doc’s first episode, the royal family did not participate in Harry & Meghan in any way based on the disclaimer that reads, “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a source has disputed this to PEOPLE, claiming that no family members have been contacted about the show’s content. A royal source added that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace officials did receive an email about the series claiming to be from a third-party production company, but could not verify the email address’ source or identity with Netflix or Harry and Meghan’s Archewell organization.

Netflix responded by telling PEOPLE that representatives for Harry’s father King Charles III and brother Prince William were contacted in advance of the series premiere and given the chance to respond to claims. While the royal family may not have responded to the Netflix docuseries as of yet, they may speak out if any bombshell reports against the institution emerge once again.

However, the Palace has been preparing for any potentially damaging claims or impact from the series. Despite reports that aides have been holding crisis meetings, the plan is reportedly for the royal family to simply let the show pass by quietly, keep going with their obligations, and not comment on the show much. “It’s likely going to be tricky but the intention is to keep heads down and keep going,” a royal source told Vanity Fair. “It’s a tried and tested strategy and has served them well in the past. William is letting his work speak for itself as we saw in Boston and the King has a busy program of events. The message from the palace will be duty.”

The outlet even reports that royal family members, including Harry’s father King Charles III and brother Prince William, have different ideas for how to approach the series, especially if there’s more allegations of institutionalized racism. “While Charles believes in the age-old mantra ‘never complain never explain’, William could be more inclined to speak out particularly if he feels he has to defend himself or the family over something serious like racism,” the source said.

Previously, Buckingham Palace released a statement ahead of the March 2021 Oprah interview explaining that they had no interest in commenting on the matter. But after the Oprah interview, the royal family responded to the couple’s story, specifically claims that an unnamed family member raised concerns about their son Archie’s skin color. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” they wrote. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”