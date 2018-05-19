Photos Of Harry & Meghan’s Royal Wedding Will Make You Feel Like You’re At Windsor Castle, Too
After just six months of engagement, the big day is finally here — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married. Of course, tongues were wagging the very minute that they got engaged, waiting for photos of the royal wedding to be published all over the world. Soon it will all be over — Meghan Markle will be part of the British royal family, and may Harry and Meghan both live happily ever after, especially for as long as it takes for the public to pore over all of the pictures.
But first, a quick download on the day’s events. Meghan and Harry’s wedding is taking place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is about an hour’s drive outside of London. It’s a bit smaller than Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, got married in 2011, but you could still fit about 500 New York City studio apartments in it, so it’s still just as grand. Conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the ceremony will start about noon. Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall, is walking Meghan down the aisle to meet her prince. Afterward, the newlyweds will hop in a carriage to wave to their people, and everyone will cry. (I mean, I'm already crying, so let’s assume that many, many people will cry as a testament to love and the power of an amazing dress.)
The one thing the public is not privy to is the reception, which is being held at St. George’s Hall, followed by a big, private celebration (William and Kate did this, too) at night for their best friends and family. Cameras aren’t allowed into that, and for good reason — so much of this wedding is public that the couple, who are pretty private, should get a little breathing room to do the Macarena with their pals. And speaking of public, let’s take a look at some of the best shots from the proceedings.
George & Amal In Their Wedding Best
They almost stole the show from the royal couple.
The Beckhams Also Came To Play
They're royal wedding pros at this point.
Meghan's Suits Cast Supported Her
Gina Torres looked amazing.
The Crowds Were Extensive
Harry and Meghan invited everyone to watch them get married.
The G.O.A.T. Is A Friend Of Meghan's
Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also looked fab.
The Groom-To-Be & His Best Man
A bearded Harry and a dapper-looking William arrive at Windsor Castle.
The Queen Arrives
She is the most important guest, save for Harry and Meghan.
This Sweet Moment
Harry removed Meghan's veil, and they had a little moment.
That Veil
These page boys had plenty of responsibility.
Listening To The Choir
Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed "Stand By Me," and the couple of the moment seemed to enjoy it.
A Shared Smile
Seriously, these two cannot get enough of each other.
Saying Their Vows
Not a dry eye in the house.
More to come...