After just six months of engagement, the big day is finally here — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married. Of course, tongues were wagging the very minute that they got engaged, waiting for photos of the royal wedding to be published all over the world. Soon it will all be over — Meghan Markle will be part of the British royal family, and may Harry and Meghan both live happily ever after, especially for as long as it takes for the public to pore over all of the pictures.

But first, a quick download on the day’s events. Meghan and Harry’s wedding is taking place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is about an hour’s drive outside of London. It’s a bit smaller than Westminster Abbey, where ‪the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton‬, got married in 2011, but you could still fit about 500 New York City studio apartments in it, so it’s still just as grand. Conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the ceremony will start about noon. Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall, is walking Meghan down the aisle to meet her prince. Afterward, the newlyweds will hop in a carriage to wave to their people, and everyone will cry. (I mean, I'm already crying, so let’s assume that many, many people will cry as a testament to love and the power of an amazing dress.)

The one thing the public is not privy to is the reception, which is being held at St. George’s Hall, followed by a big, private celebration (William and Kate did this, too) at night for their best friends and family. Cameras aren’t allowed into that, and for good reason — so much of this wedding is public that the couple, who are pretty private, should get a little breathing room to do the Macarena with their pals. And speaking of public, let’s take a look at some of the best shots from the proceedings.

George & Amal In Their Wedding Best

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They almost stole the show from the royal couple.

The Beckhams Also Came To Play

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They're royal wedding pros at this point.

Meghan's Suits Cast Supported Her

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gina Torres looked amazing.

The Crowds Were Extensive

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan invited everyone to watch them get married.

The G.O.A.T. Is A Friend Of Meghan's

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also looked fab.

The Groom-To-Be & His Best Man

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A bearded Harry and a dapper-looking William arrive at Windsor Castle.

The Queen Arrives

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She is the most important guest, save for Harry and Meghan.

This Sweet Moment

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry removed Meghan's veil, and they had a little moment.

That Veil

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These page boys had plenty of responsibility.

Listening To The Choir

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed "Stand By Me," and the couple of the moment seemed to enjoy it.

A Shared Smile

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seriously, these two cannot get enough of each other.

Saying Their Vows

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not a dry eye in the house.

More to come...