Meghan & Harry’s July 4th Plans Involved A Trip To Kanye West's Fave Hideout

Enjoying the celebrations in style, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent the 4th of July holiday weekend in a celebrity hotspot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in sunny Montecito, California, with their children: Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. But it seems they left home for Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for Independence Day. The destination is a popular mountain ski resort, frequented by the likes of Kanye West and Sandra Bullock.

Locals claim they spotted Harry and Meghan with their son Archie, and some even took to Instagram to share now-deleted photos of the scene. Lilibet was not spotted by any of the onlookers. According to those who saw the famous family in the area, they had at least one bodyguard with them, as well as friends, per the Mail Online.

The now -deleted snaps supposedly showed Meghan in skinny jeans, a white tank top, and a fedora hat. While Harry donned a polo shirt and dark trousers, with Archie wearing a festive red, white, and blue baseball cap. Archie was also seen waving a flag as he watched the parade, per Hello! magazine. How cute.

One woman who shared since-deleted images online, wrote: “This big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family. I’m like, ‘Okay already, do you want us to move?’ Which of course we wouldn’t do. He said, ‘Oh no, I just want you to know.’”

She went on to explain that “a minute later,” Harry, Meghan, and Archie arrived to claim the seats. “Meghan is gorgeous, and Harry and Archie are so cute,” she reportedly wrote, before taking down the post.