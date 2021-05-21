Celebrity

Prince Harry’s Heartbreaking Quotes About Princess Diana In Apple TV+’s The Me You Can’t See

“I have never felt her presence more than in the past year.”

HRH Princess Diana, The Princess of Wales holds her young son Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain, Picture taken 9th August 1987. (Photo by Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
By Shannon Barbour and Jack Irvin

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking March sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and the revered talk show host sat down for another candid conversation regarding his experiences as a royal, Princess Diana’s tragic death, and how it all impacts his mental health.

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

In The Me You Can’t See, Harry revealed what comes to mind when he thinks of Diana: “Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother [William], and my mother driving, being chased by [paparazzi]... She was always unable to drive because of tears. There was no protection.”

Tap