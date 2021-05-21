Celebrity
“I have never felt her presence more than in the past year.”
Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking March sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and the revered talk show host sat down for another candid conversation regarding his experiences as a royal, Princess Diana’s tragic death, and how it all impacts his mental health.
In The Me You Can’t See, Harry revealed what comes to mind when he thinks of Diana: “Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother [William], and my mother driving, being chased by [paparazzi]... She was always unable to drive because of tears. There was no protection.”