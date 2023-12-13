Prince Louis is living up to his reputation as the cheeky younger sibling.

On Dec. 11, Louis volunteered at a baby bank along with his mother, Kate Middleton, and two older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In a video showcasing their charitable visit, the royals are shown sorting through donations and organizing clothes — and one hilarious moment involving Louis is now going viral.

The moment in question occurs as the Princess of Wales and daughter Charlotte are folding clothes. Standing nearby is a curious Prince Louis, who proceeds to throw another piece of clothing onto the pile, adding to his mother and Charlotte’s workload.

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George. The Prince and Princess of Wales / YouTube

“Major Younger Brother Vibes”

Royal spectators were quick to notice Louis’ mischievous antics in the video, which is nearing one million views as of publication.

“Louis is so cheeky!” one fan wrote on YouTube. “Prince Louis is giving major younger brother vibes,” another joked.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how “well behaved” the royal children appear in the viral clip.

“I love that Kate is educating her children to show respect and compassion for others who have far less than they do,” one user commented. “The royal children do it so carefully and considerately.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Louis Is A Viral Sensation

This isn’t the first time Prince Louis has become a viral hit, and the young royal recently stole the show at a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8.

As People reports, Louis attended the concert alongside Middleton, George, Charlotte, and his father Prince William, and caught the attention of royal enthusiasts online after blowing out his older sister’s candle.

Meanwhile, the youngster also went viral during his appearances at King Charles' coronation ceremony in May 2023, and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Louis’ eccentric reactions on the Buckingham Palace balcony became a highlight of the aforementioned events, and remain a great source of amusement for royal fans everywhere.