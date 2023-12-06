Kate Middleton Debuted A “Dark Chocolate” Brunette Hair Color For Winter

A prominent member of England’s royal family, Kate Middleton is bound to tradition. At times, that tradition is as simple as always wearing a hat to formal events, while other duties include her work with various charities she is particularly passionate about.

It goes without saying that the hair color of a Princess seldom strays from natural shades of brown or blonde, without room to explore more out-there choices like the trendy “cherry coke” shade or an ultra-bright platinum blonde that is a stark contrast to their roots.

That being said, Middleton has beautifully transitioned from the warm summer months to the chill of winter with a dark hair transformation to match.

Kate’s Rich “Dark Chocolate” Hair

For quite some time now, Middleton’s tresses have been a mid-tone brunette shade, with sun-drenched highlights throughout her crown and ends. Just ahead of winter 2024, however, the Princess of Wales has gotten a total refresh, coloring her hair a rich shade of dark chocolate brunette.

With cinnamon-hued warmth that adds a certain liveliness to her look, Middleton’s new hair color lends itself to the appearance of healthy, luminous, and full hair.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still quite natural and within the boundaries of royal tradition, Middleton’s new hair color exemplifies that even the smallest refresh can have a serious impact.

It’s An Espresso Girl Winter

While quite a few A-listers have actually gone lighter ahead of the winter season — think Kim Kardashian’s fresh new caramel strands and Rihanna’s honey-hued update — Middleton proved that going for something deeper in color for the coldest months will always be a classic move.

Darker Days Ahead: “I think the brunette that will reign this winter season would be the deep espresso tones that keep coming in strong.” — colorist Kat Collett on hair color trends for winter 2023.

Alongside rich shades of chocolate, fiery cowgirl copper, and near-black espresso, the winter 2024 hair color trends are very much defined by added warmth and luxurious dimension.

The Princess’ Approach To Beauty

When it comes to beauty and fashion, the Princess of Wales’ style can best be described as being natural, timeless, and quietly luxurious.

More often than not, Middleton opts for monochromatic ’fits, prioritizing clean lines and tailored silhouettes. Her beauty looks, too, often feature a neutral color palette of lipsticks and nail polish, with her hair never straying too far from her rich brunette roots.