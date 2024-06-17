Prince Louis was the highlight of his grandfather’s birthday celebrations. On June 15, senior members of the royal family gathered to celebrate King Charles’ official birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

Louis and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, travelled to the historic event by carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, who made her first public appearance since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Later in the parade, Louis was captured on camera dancing along to a passing parade as he watched on from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, much to the amusement of royal spectators.

“Prince Louis has rhythm,” one user said of the youngster’s dance move on X (formerly Twitter). “Lovely Prince Louis and his little happy spirit,” another wrote, while one user also commented, “Louis has such a fun personality. He happily and mischievously entertains everyone.”

At the event, which was also attended by Prince William, Queen Camilla, and the reigning monarch, Louis was also seen pretending to fall asleep, playing with the drawstrings of the palace curtains, and yawning towards the end of the show.

Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Louis has drawn focus at important royal events. During the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 — which celebrated the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne — Louis put on a display of hilarious, and very relatable, faces throughout the weekend of celebrations.

More recently, the young royal went viral in December 2023, when Louis lived up to his reputation as the cheeky younger sibling.

In a video of Louis and his siblings visiting a baby bank with their mother, Princess Charlotte is shown folding clothes to assist charity workers. However, Louis is seen adding to her pile behind her back, increasing her workload.

Royal spectators quickly noticed his mischievous antics in the video, with one fan writing, “Prince Louis is giving major younger brother vibes.”