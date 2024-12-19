’Tis the season for royal Christmas card reveals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared theirs with the world on Dec. 16, and his big brother followed suit just days later. The Wales family card dropped on Dec. 19, when Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled it in a short video posted to their social media accounts.

As in recent years, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ latest Christmas card features a photo of William and Catherine with their three children: 11-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis. However, the 2024 image is especially meaningful. It’s a still captured from a health update video, filmed by Will Warr, that the royals released in September to announce that Kate had completed her chemotherapy treatment and was on the “path to healing.”

Some followers recognized the significance of the photo. “Perfect Christmas card for everyone who watched the video,” one commented on Instagram. Another added, “A beautiful card that marks an important moment for the family.”

The poignant snap is a noticeable departure from 2023, when William and Kate opted for a more formal card photo. The black-and-white portrait was taken in a studio setting, and all five members of the Wales family posed together in simple, coordinating outfits. By contrast, in 2024, they’re relaxed, outdoors, and in living color.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose a still from Kate’s September health update video for their 2024 Christmas card photo. Will Warr/Shutterstock

The 2024 card has already gone out to the family’s loved ones and patronages. In the unveiling video, it appears open on a table next to a Christmas tree with the greeting printed opposite the family photo. “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” it reads.

William, Kate, and the kids recently extended Christmas greetings to the public in another way. On Dec. 6, they took part in one of their typical Christmas traditions, the annual Together at Christmas carol service that Kate hosts. While speaking to one of the event’s performers, singer Paloma Faith, the Princess of Wales opened up about what she went through with her health, saying, “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had.”

Warr’s video also shed light on Kate’s challenging journey. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Though their Christmas card doesn’t explicitly say it, the Wales family seems extra grateful to celebrate together this year.