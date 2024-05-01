Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new wedding portrait is familiar to eagle-eyed royalists. On April 29, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 13th anniversary by releasing a supposedly unseen photograph from their royal wedding day in 2011.

Taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, the black-and-white image shows the newly married couple posing inside Buckingham Palace. “13 years ago today,” William and Kate captioned the portrait on their official social media pages.

Photographer Pilkington also commented on the photo’s release, commenting, “Happy wedding anniversary! Can't believe it's been 13 years. Remember this moment so well. Sending you both much love on this special day.”

However, the anniversary snap was previously seen in 2017, when Prince William and Lady Gaga teamed up for a video call in support of the Heads Together campaign. Launched in 2016 with the help of Prince Harry, the Heads Together initiative aims to tackle mental health stigma by “changing the conversation” on the subject.

Lady Gaga and Prince William. Heads Together / YouTube

As per People, the 2017 video was filmed at Lady Gaga’s California home and William and Kate’s former primary residence, London’s Kensington Palace.

During the clip, the couple’s wedding portrait can be spotted behind William’s laptop during his video call with the “Poker Face” hitmaker, seven years before it was officially released by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking in the video, William says he wanted to collaborate with Gaga for the campaign as he admired her “incredibly moving and very brave” openness about her mental health, referring to an open letter she penned for her Born This Way Foundation.

“It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health,” the Prince of Wales continued. “It’s the same as physical health. Everybody has mental health and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference.”