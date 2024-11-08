Prince William is reflecting on the “brutal” past year, during which his wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles, were both diagnosed with cancer.

During his royal visit to Cape Town, South Africa on Nov. 7, the Prince of Wales told reporters that 2024 has “been dreadful,” adding, “It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

The senior royal also applauded Middleton and Charles for how they dealt with their health issues. “I'm so proud of my wife,” he said. “I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal.”

William also said his wife is “doing well” after completing her chemotherapy treatment, and, when one reporter said he looked relaxed, added, “I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that.”

He continued, “It’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going. I enjoy my work and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too.”

Prince William during a royal visit to Cape Town, South Africa. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate & Charles’ Cancer Journeys

Buckingham Palace announced in February that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer and had also begun treatment.

On March 22, Middleton revealed her diagnosis in a video posted to Kensington Royal’s X account (formerly Twitter). In the video, the senior royal said revealed had been diagnosed with cancer after a planned abdominal surgery in January.

Speaking to royal spectators at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in June, William gave a rare update on his wife’s cancer treatment and told one well-wisher that Middleton was doing well. “She’d have loved to be here today,” he added.

On Sept. 9, the Princess of Wales shared a health update on her and William’s social media accounts, announcing that she had finished chemotherapy treatment. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”