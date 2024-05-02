Prince William and Kate Middleton continued a long-standing royal tradition to celebrate Princess Charlotte’s birthday. On May 2, the couple shared a new photo of their now 9-year-old daughter in honor of her special day.

Taken by the Princess of Wales in Windsor, the newly released photograph shows a smiling Charlotte posing alongside some flowers and shrubbery. “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today,” the couple wrote in a caption.

Sharing unseen photos to mark their children’s birthdays has become common practice in the Kensington clan. On April 23, William and Middleton posted a new portrait of their youngest son Prince Louis on Instagram in honor of his 6th birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” his parents captioned the post. However, the couple broke tradition by posting the portrait much later in the day than usual and opted not to share the photo with publications beforehand under embargo.

Like his younger brother, Prince George’s 10th birthday photograph also broke tradition. In July 2023, William and Middleton shared a new photo of the young royal on Instagram. However, the portrait was snapped by photographer Millie Pilkington, rather than George’s mother, the Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte’s royal birthday portrait. The Prince and Princess of Wales / Instagram

Ahead of Charlotte’s ninth birthday, Prince William revealed the young royal’s favorite joke while visiting a school in the West Midlands, England, on April 26.

“Knock Knock,” the Prince said, prompting school students to ask, “Who’s there?” When William replied “Interrupting cow,” the students again asked, “Interrupting cow who?” — to which he responded with the punchline, “Mooo.”

Charlotte and Prince Louis’s birthdays aren’t the only recent family milestones celebrated by William and Middleton. On April 29, the couple marked their 13th wedding anniversary by releasing a supposedly never-before-seen photograph from their royal nuptials in 2011.