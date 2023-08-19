England’s Lionesses are playing in their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup final, and the big occasion is coming with some big support. Two of their biggest royal fans sent them well wishes ahead of the match. In a video message shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account on Aug. 19, Prince William and Princess Charlotte let England’s women’s national soccer team know they, and fans around the world, are behind them.

“Lionesses, want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” William, who is president of England’s Football Association, said while sitting on a garden bench with his 8-year-old daughter. “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Charlotte chimed in to add, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

The match, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. local time (11 a.m. BT and 6 a.m. ET), will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Several supporters noted in the Wales’ comments that they felt the prince should be in the stands. “Prince William you should be there in person- no excuses - very very disappointed,” one wrote. Another asked, “Why isn’t he there? He’s the president of the FA?”

Despite some disappointment about the Prince of Wales not attending the match, plenty of his followers were thrilled to see the message. “Love this!! Good luck Lionesses!” one wrote, while another commented, “Aaaw, such an adorable video with our darling princess! … The @lionesses will be unstoppable tomorrow for sure.” Others hoped William’s other two children, George and Louis, would be supporting the team, too, even though only Charlotte appeared in the video.

While William and family aren’t making the trip to watch the Lionesses, they’ve been longtime supporters. The future king visited the Lionesses before the 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship and let them know how much his kids enjoy the sport. He highlighted his daughter’s enthusiasm, in particular.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal,” the proud dad told the players during the meet-and-greet. “A budding star for the future!”

When the team played in the final of the Euro 2022 tournament the following month, William and Charlotte filmed another video message for the players. The prince said they’d “done amazingly well in the competition” and the family was “rooting for [them] all the way,” and his daughter added, “Good luck, I hope you win!” The Lionesses did ultimately become champions after defeating Germany 2-1, so the new video seems like it could bode well for England’s World Cup prospects.

The Lionesses will face Spain in Sunday’s final after knocking out Australia at home in the penultimate round. They previously defeated Colombia and Nigeria after making it out of Group D. Spain’s win over Sweden carried them into the final, after beating the Netherlands and Switzerland in earlier rounds and coming through Group C. Neither country has ever won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.