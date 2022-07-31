As England’s women’s national soccer team, the Lionesses, geared up for the final of the 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship on Sunday, July 31, they received support from across the country — including a pair of very high-profile fans. Prince William and Princess Charlotte cheered them on in an adorable video message shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media accounts. “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” William said. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition, and we’re rooting for you all the way.”

The young royal by his side chimed in, too. “Good luck, I hope you win,” Charlotte said. “Bye!” Naturally, the team’s official Instagram was feeling the love. “Thank you so much!” they replied to the well wishes.

The father and daughter duo weren’t just being gracious royal supporters, though. They’re actually big fans of the team — and one of them might want to play with the Lionesses in the future. As Prince William (who serves as president of the Football Association) told the team on a visit earlier this summer, Charlotte could be “a budding star for the future.” He also vouched for her skills in one particular team role.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal,” he said, before holding up a jersey the team had made for his daughter. Princes George and Louis also got personalized shirts.

Love of the sport is reportedly one of the reasons the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wanted to move their family from Kensington Palace to a property in Windsor, according to The Sunday Times. “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a source told the paper in June. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, until Charlotte is old enough to try out for the national team, she’s clearly happy to show her support as a fan — and on that front, she’s definitely not alone. Ed Sheeran also sent the Lionesses a sweet Instagram video ahead of the final, revealing that he and his touring team would be watching the game from Paris.

“It’s coming home ... you guys are just wonderful, and you’re going to win,” he said. Of course, whatever the results, the Lionesses are already making history in a major way. As Goal points out, the July 31 match is the first major final for the women’s team since 2009.