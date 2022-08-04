The Lionesses Are Calling For Equal Access To Football In Schools

Following their historic win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Championship final, the Lionesses are calling on the government to invest more in girls’ football at school. In a joint statement addressed to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss shared across social media, the England Women’s squad writes that while they “spoke about our legacy and goal to inspire a nation” during the competition, their work has only just begun.

Noting that “only 63% of girls can play football in PE lessons” in the UK, the squad asks that the future Prime Minister, who ever that may be, help achieve change by making “it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools, so that every girl has a choice.” The Lionesses want girls to have more opportunities than they did. “We were often stopped from playing… so we made our own teams, we travelled across the country and, despite the odds, we just kept playing football,” they write. But they reckon “it still has a long way to go.”

The team is calling on the future Prime Minister to combat this inequality by ensuring “that all girls have access to a minimum of 2 hours a week of PE” and for more investment and support for female PE teachers. “Their role is crucial and we need to give them the resources to provide girls’ football sessions,” the squad writes. “They are key role models for which so many young girls can flourish.”

“This generation of school girls deserve more,” the team concludes. “They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in PE lessons and they deserve to believe they can one day play for England. We want their dreams to come true.”

In response to the Lionesses’ letter, a spokesperson for Sunak said he “passionately believes in the importance of sport for children’s development” and has “committed to launch a review of women’s football immediately if he is made prime minister to make sure that all women and girls have the opportunity to play football. Equally, a spokesperson for Truss said she “wants equal access to all sports for boys and girls” and “is committed to investigating what prevents schools from delivering the recommended minimum of two hours of PE per week.”