It pays to be the heir to the British throne, just ask Prince William. On July 24, the senior royal’s Duchy of Cornwall estate published its Integrated Annual Report, revealing that the Prince of Wales had earned a whopping £23.6 million ($30.4 million) in the 2023/2024 financial year.

William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate in 2022, when his father King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The private Duchy of Cornwall estate was set up by King Edward III in 1337 to provide funds for the heir to the throne. The estate is reportedly worth around $1 billion and covers 130,000 acres across England and Wales, including farms, residential and commercial properties, forests, rivers, quarries, and coastline.

Speaking to People in 2022, a royal family source claimed that William was “fully immersing himself” in his new role as the head of the Duchy of Cornwall estate, adding at the time, “He is going to very much take an active role in it.”

The Prince of Wales also spoke of overseeing the estate in 2019, confirming he would head the Duchy of Cornwall like his father when the time came.

Prince of Wales during a royal visit to Cornwall. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“I've started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day,” William said on the ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall. “Well, rest assured I'm not going to rock the boat; I'll do much the same as what my father's doing. I'm not so into the architecture — that's the only thing.”

Meanwhile, the newly-released Integrated Annual Report also highlighted the senior royal’s role as the patron of The Football Association, which was previously held by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The report also confirms William is now a patron of the Welsh Guards Charity, the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, and president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.