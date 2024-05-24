Prince William is sharing sweet details about his youngest child, Prince Louis. As Hello! reported, the Prince of Wales hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 21 on behalf of his father, King Charles III. While mingling with guests, the heir to the throne gave some adorable insight into Louis’ bedtime rituals.

The conversation arose with author Rowan Aderyn, a member of William’s homelessness charity, Homewards Foundation. When Aderyn gifted a copy of their book Homewards to the senior royal, he reportedly quipped, “This is great, so inspirational I'll read this to Louis tonight at bedtime.”

Named after William’s foundation, Homewards follows the story of a young boy named Jack who begins helping a lady experiencing homelessness.

The Prince of Wales previously discussed his three children’s love of literature during a 2020 visit to South Wales. Per the Daily Mail, William revealed to fellow parents at an ice cream parlor that he reads Julia Donaldson’s Room on the Broom to Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte “all the time.”

During the royal outing, William shared that he met author Donaldson when she was awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for services to literature, and told her, “Do you realize how many parents you have saved at bedtime?’”

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

William and Kate Middleton reportedly share a similar bedtime routine to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children.

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2021, a source claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a “real magic touch” when putting his daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, to bed at night. “He loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” the insider said.

William’s Prince George Update

At the Buckingham Palace garden party on May 21, the future King also spoke of his eldest child, and second in line to the throne, Prince George, revealing to RAF Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey how his son might take after him and Prince Harry.