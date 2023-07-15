Accidentally buying fake Beyoncé tickets would be enough to break any fan’s soul — except one lucky enough to have Priyanka Chopra in their corner. The Citadel star turned her friend and stunt double Anisha Tee Gibbs’ lemons into lemonade by giving her “the ultimate Beyoncé experience” last month. Gibbs shared the enviable story in a July 13 Instagram post that detailed Chopra’s kind gesture.

“Did I mention I went to go see @beyonce in London!?” she wrote, in part. “Well I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyoncé and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!! … SMH!!! I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her!”

Gibbs’ post featured several photos and videos from their June Beyoncé outing, and the two women looked like they had the time of their lives. Gibbs, in particular, looked like she couldn’t stop smiling, singing, or dancing during the show. Understandably, she described the experience as “breath taking [sic].”

Gibbs included her heartfelt thanks to Chopra in the post and noted that they got to hang out with rapper Jay-Z (the Mr. to Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter) in the VIP box. An added bonus for Gibbs was getting to see “some of [her] friends perform,” she said. It was all part of the aforementioned “ultimate Beyoncé experience.”

Chopra previously posted about the show in early June, and she had just as much praise for Queen Bey and the Renaissance world tour as Gibbs did. “Damn! What a woman and what a night,” she began her post. She tagged her “main girls,” aka her friend Tamanna Dutt and her mom, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and then shouted out Gibbs as well. “So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

The Citadel star added a few more tidbits about the concert, including that Blue Ivy, who performed alongside her mom, Beyoncé, and her dancers, “was amazing”; the dancers were fire; and her own husband, Nick Jonas, deserved thanks for “the most memorable night!” Chopra also thanked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for “the incredible hospitality.”

Gibbs and Chopra had more sweet words for each other on Instagram in June. Weeks after Citadel premiered on Amazon Prime in late April, Gibbs took a moment to celebrate her time on the show. She wrote that it was “absolutely amazing” to double Chopra and called her “a beast in action” before thanking her “for the opportunity and whats [sic] to come!” The star replied in the comments, saying, “God bless u and the work you do.”

Connecting on set and social media is great and all, but honestly, is there anything like “the ultimate Beyoncé experience” to solidify a bond?