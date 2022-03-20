PSA: Florence Pugh & Olivia Colman Are Working Together

Ten years after the first sequel debuted, everyone’s favourite fearless feline Puss in Boots is back. As the original Puss in Boots film managed to bag an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, fans have high expectations for the latest release.

When Puss was first introduced in Shrek 2 in 2004, we knew we’d met one of our all-time fave characters. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, the mischievous and adorable Spanish-speaking cat starred in his first spin of Puss In Boots in 2011. Featuring the voices of Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton, and Amy Sedaris, the film saw Puss, Humpty Dumpty, and Kitty Softpaws on a quest for the legendary magic beans. With the incredible response to the film (see the aforementioned Oscar nom), it’s no surprise that Puss is back for a second installment. See below everything we know thus far about Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Plot

Directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish follows Puss as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star (Last Wish) in order to restore his lost lives. According to DreamWorks, “Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.”

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Cast

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of Puss, who with only one life left, asks for help from his former partner and nemesis, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek). In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided by Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). The trio will have to work together to keep one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

The cast also features Black Widow's Ray Winstone, High Fidelity’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez from Jane the Virgin, and Samson Kayo from Bloods. The Crown’s Olivia Colman is also joining the cast, but it has not been revealed what character she’ll be playing.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Release Date

The movie has been in development since 2014. Fans are expected to wait a bit longer as after nearly nine years, Puss’s comeback is anticipated for Sept. 23, in theatres globally.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer

There is! Watch it here: