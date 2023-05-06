Queen Camilla’s Coronation Gown Paid Tribute To Queen Elizabeth In This Special Way

The fashion during King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 paid tribute in many special ways. Kate Middleton’s outfit featured jewelry from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, along with a necklace from Queen Elizabeth II. Katy Perry channeled Princess Diana as well in her pastel suit. The newly-crowned Queen Camilla also had special details that paid tribute to the late Queen in her coronation gown.

Camilla’s coronation ensemble was designed by Bruce Oldfield, who worked closely with her in the past. The ivory silk gown included a short trail and had ivory, silver, and gold colors throughout. Embellishments throughout the gown include daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine, and scarlet pimpernel, which represents “the King and Queen Consorts’ affection for nature and the British countryside,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

In the underskirt and cuffs of each sleeve, a rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock were embroidered. These florals were featured in Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation gown, stitched in silver and gold, as a homage to the four nations of the U.K. and the sovereign.

The crown Camilla wore, which was Queen Mary’s crown, was also upgraded with jewels from Queen Elizabeth’s personal collection — another special nod to her late mother-in-law.

Queen Camilla in 2023. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation gown was designed by Norman Hartnell. The white satin dress featured a sweetheart neckline, and featured seed pearls, sequins, and crystals. It was also embellished with gold bugle beads, diamantés, and pearls. She would go on to wear the coronation gown another six times throughout her 70-year reign.

Another way the late monarch was honored on May 6: the necklace that Queen Camilla wore for the coronation was also worn by Queen Elizabeth II during hers in 1953.