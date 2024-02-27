Queer Eye Just Revealed Bobby Berk's Replacement

Months after Bobby Berk revealed that he was leaving Queer Eye after eight seasons, the show has found its home guru replacement. On Feb. 27, Netflix announced that interior designer Jeremiah Brent will be joining the Fab Five in Berk’s place.

Brent will join the remaining cast members, stylist Tan France, chef Antoni Porowski, beauty expert Jonathan Van Ness, and culture coach Karamo Brown, for Season 9, which is scheduled to begin filming in Las Vegas this spring.

Along with his design expertise, Brent has his fair share of reality TV experience. He is already apart of the Netflix family, as he appeared as the interior design expert on the 2020 series Say I Do. Brent also co-hosted Home Made Simple on the Oprah Winfrey Network and starred with his fellow interior designer husband Nate Burkus on their HGTV show The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.

Jeremiah Brent on The Kelly Clarkson Show. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Berk announced his departure from Queer Eye on Instagram in November, thanking fans and the heroes he met with the Fab Five before stating “with a heavy heart” that Season 8 would be his last. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one,” he wrote. “Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not.”

At the time, the designer didn’t give an exact reason for his departure, leading to rumors that he had clashed with his cast-mate France. Berk set the record straight in a January interview with Vanity Fair, saying the whole cast thought Queer Eye would come to an end after Season 8 wrapped filming, and he had made plans for his businesses as a result.

Netflix’s renewal came as a surprise, but Berk opted not to return. “All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those,” he explained. He said his cast-mates considered following his lead, but they all eventually agreed to a new deal, leading Netflix to recast him. “I can’t be mad—for a second I was,” he said.

