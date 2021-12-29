Who Is Antoni Porowski's Boyfriend? The Queer Eye Star Is Dating Kevin Harrington

Since becoming a star as one of the members of the new Fab Five in Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski has experienced some ups and downs in love. Since the show returned in 2018, Porowski has been in and out of relationships, but now he’s in love, and the couple has been going strong for more than two years. As fans prepare to binge Queer Eye Season 6 starting on Dec. 31, they’re curious who Porowski and his co-hosts are dating (or married to).

The 37-year-old reality star is currently in a relationship with Kevin Harrington, his latest New York City-based beau. They reportedly began dating in October 2019. The two were linked to one another for the first time around Halloween of that year when they attended both Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween event and then Heidi Klum’s long-running Halloween party. The couple dressed up as Blockbuster employees back from the dead, an especially clever and well-executed costume.

Harrington works in the advertising industry as a freelance brand strategy director, the title he lists on his personal website. He has spent the last decade “helping a variety of different companies advertise, define and evolve their brands. From sneakers to snack food, animal shelters to alcoholic seltzers — I’ve worked on it all, and have loved every minute of it,” Harrington wrote. Throughout his years in the business of ads, Harrington has worked on campaigns for dozens of well-known brands, including Adidas, Volkswagen, Amazon, Hershey’s, and Cheerios.

For two years now, the couple has been very open about their love, sharing plenty of pictures of their time together. Porowski and Harrington have been snapped at fancy events like Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Thom Browne’s runway show, as well as in more casual settings like on vacation in Italy, on a farm, hiking in Colorado, and skiing even in Switzerland.

Their most-recent Instagram photo is of them on a flight together in December 2021.

The Emmy winner had been in relationships with both men and women before Harrington, and during his time in the spotlight, he’s been connected to two boyfriends. When the show premiered, he was in a long-term relationship with Joey Krietemeyer. The two split after seven years, at which point the Queer Eye host began dating Trace Lenehoff, who is best known as the star of reality program Flipping Out. The couple went their separate ways after less than a year.