Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion, & Reneé Rapp Recreated A Viral Meme

On Saturdays, we take over SNL. That was the Plastics’ MO this week, when Rachel McAdams, Reneé Rapp, and Megan Thee Stallion came together at Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live on Jan. 20. McAdams’ appearance was a surprise, while Rapp and Stallion performed their track from the new Mean Girls movie, “Not My Fault.”

“All The Reginas”

Rapp, the episode’s official musical guest, was first introduced by host Jacob Elordi before she performed her ballad “Snow Angel.” When it came time for her to take the stage again, though, McAdams surprised the audience by presenting her. It was a full-circle moment, as many viewers noted in the YouTube video’s comments. McAdams portrayed the queen bee character Regina George in 2004’s Mean Girls, and Rapp took up the baton in the 2024 musical film adaptation.

As for Megan, she considers herself a Regina, too. She has a long history of calling herself “thee Black Regina George” and essentially manifested a role for herself in the new movie as well as on its soundtrack. And she celebrated that fact on Instagram on the same night the SNL episode aired.

Megan’s post featured a photo of her, McAdams, and Rapp, circled up and pointing at one another. It’s a recreation of the pointing Spider-Man meme that’s been all over the internet for years. “Cause huhhh …” Megan wrote in her caption, “all the Reginas in one room.”

OG Mean Girls X New Mean Girls

Both before and after the new Mean Girls arrived in theaters, the old stars supported their successors. Like McAdams, Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) has met her counterpart; she showed off playful photos with Avantika on her Instagram on Jan. 11. Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan, the original Cady, attended the premiere on Jan. 8 and — spoiler! — has a brief cameo in the movie.

“I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie,” writer and star Tina Fey recently told Entertainment Weekly. “As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie.”

McAdams got her cameo on SNL instead, and it looks like she made the most of meeting the other Reginas. Watch Rapp and Megan’s full performance below.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.