When Mean Girls first hit theaters in 2004, the film became an instant cult-classic, with memorable pink-filled ’fits and iconic lines that burned themselves into the collective consciousness. 20 years later, a new Mean Girls film is dropping on Jan. 12, 2024 — and this time around, it happens to be a musical.

On Jan. 8, stars including Reneé Rapp, Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, and more showed up on the fittingly pink carpet for New York’s world premiere. Megan Thee Stallion, whose song with Rapp titled “Not My Fault” appears on the soundtrack, went full “Regina George” for the occasion.

Megan’s “Mean Girls” Nails

When it comes to Meg’s manicure M.O., one thing is obvious: she always serves. The Mean Girls premiere was no different. Inspired by the film’s infamous “burn book,” which features a scrapbook of glued-on words, the “Bongos” rapper’s extra-long, lipstick-shaped nails had letters on each tip that spelled out “mean girl.”

Coca Michelle, the celebrity manicurist who frequently works with the artist, took to her Instagram stories to share some behind-the-scenes details, writing that she used a holographic chrome polish base with crushed Swarovski crystals to create the letters.

Michelle added some vivid red lipstick marks on the star’s thumbs to complete the eye-catching design.

Her Cool-Toned Platinum Hair

Matching the holographic vibe of her nail art, Meg wore a curve-hugging gown with a plunging neckline, made all the more breathtaking in an iridescent purple color. While the star wore her hair in a similar Regina-inspired blonde shade for the “Not My Fault” music video, her premiere hair was a bit more cool-toned and silver.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Baby Pink Eyeshadow & ’90s Lips

As for her full-beat glam, fit with a baby pink cut crease and some ’90s contoured lips, Meg detailed the Revlon-filled product breakdown on Instagram stories.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On her eyes, she wore the ColorStay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad in Decadent ($8.99), the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette ($14.98), as well as the So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara ($11.69).

For her chocolatey lip color, she paired the Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bare Affair ($10.49) with the Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Pinkissimo ($8.69).