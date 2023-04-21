Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig’s Relationship Timeline Includes Babies & Broadway

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig’s marriage is a true Hollywood love story. They met in theater before either of them became famous, then connected romantically after they each earned acclaim in their separate careers. The James Bond actor and Dead Ringers star have now been married for over a decade, but the pair actually goes even further back, meeting when they were just two British actors in the ‘90s trying to make it into the entertainment world.

Since becoming an item, Craig and Weisz have largely kept their relationship private. “I suppose, for me, the words ‘private life’ means just that: that you have a private life, which is the real-life stuff,” Weisz told Net-a-Porter in April 2023. However, the couple has also worked together on a few occasions, joining forces on both the silver screen and the stage. Here’s a look back at Weisz and Craig’s relationship timeline.

1994: Rachel & Daniel Meet For The First Time

Craig and Weisz reportedly first met during the National Theatre Studio’s 1994 production of Les Grandes Horizontales, a “steamy” play in which they both starred. “Of course, neither of them were famous then so their first meeting went unrecorded,” Rupert Christiansen, who worked as the historical consultant on the production, told The Telegraph in 2011. “The plot put them into a number of amorous clinches and there was a lot of faked sexual congress and ‘tasteful’ nudity.” However, they wouldn’t actually start dating until over a decade later.

2010: The Two Reconnect On Set

Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Craig and Weisz reunited on the set of their 2011 film Dream House, in which they played a married couple, and connected for real this time. Weisz had just split from her ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky, while Craig ended his own engagement with Satsuki Mitchell around the same time.

December 2010: Their First Christmas Together

Just a month after reporting that Craig and Weisz were an item, PEOPLE reported that they had spent Christmas together, publishing photos of the new couple holding hands and entering a small pub together in Dorset, England.

June 2011: Rachel & Daniel Get Married

On June 22, months before Dream House was released in theaters, Weisz and Craig tied the knot, with Weisz’s representative confirming their nuptials to PEOPLE a few days later. The couple held a secret wedding in front of four guests, including Craig’s daughter Ella, Weisz’s son Henry, and two of their close friends.

January 2012: Their Red Carpet Debut

Juan Naharro Gimenez/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Six months after saying “I do,” the couple made their red carpet debut at the Madrid premiere of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, with Weisz coming out in support of Craig’s 2012 film.

March 2012: Daniel Speaks About Rachel For The First Time

In an interview with British GQ, Craig spoke about his relationship with Weisz for the first time after getting married, but stayed firm about upholding their privacy. “I'm in love. I'm very happy. And that is as far as I'm prepared to go,” he said. “I don't want to say something now that might be thrown back later. My hap­piness is more important to me... Ultimately, people are saying, ‘Give it six months.’ Well guess what? I'm not responding. Life is long and I am hopefully in this for the long run.”

He also acknowledged how they were able to get married without any pictures or information leaking to the public. “We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that,” he said. “But that was the point. We did it for private reasons. Because we didn't want it f*cked up, because that would be sharing a secret.”

October 2013: The Couple Takes On Broadway

Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Craig and Weisz starred opposite each other in the 2013 Broadway revival of Betrayal, playing a married couple once again (although Weisz’s character is having an affair this time). The production opened to mixed reviews, but their combined star power made it the second highest-grossing non-musical on Broadway that year.

October 2015: Rachel Reveals Her Sentimental Accessory

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Weisz revealed that she had a screen visor for her car that read “Mrs. Daniel Craig” and encouraged fellow guest Dawn French to get one after she admitted to having a crush on her husband. “You know what you can buy? I've actually got one — one of those screen visor things that you put up at the top [of your car] that says ‘Mrs. Daniel Craig,’” she said. “I don't keep it up all the time, but every now and again.”

April 2018: Rachel Announces Pregnancy

In an April interview with The New York Times, Weisz revealed that she was pregnant with her and Craig’s first child together, joining their children from previous relationships. “We’re going to have a little human,” she said. “We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such mystery. I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy.”

September 2018: Rachel & Daniel Welcome Their First Child

Almost five months after revealing their pregnancy, Weisz and Craig welcomed a baby girl sometime in September. The couple did not divulge their daughter’s name or any other details to the public, but a couple months later, Weisz remarked that she looked just like her father in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

June 2021: Their Movies Almost Go Up Against Each Other

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weisz told a story from a “very secret summit meeting” strategizing about the release of her film Black Widow, where Marvel president Kevin Feige mentioned that their biggest competition of the year was Craig’s final Bond film No Time to Die. “They're all discussing it, I thought, ‘Maybe he doesn't actually know I’m married to Daniel,’” she recalled. “And at that moment, Daniel was walking down the stairs into the kitchen. And I really wanted to turn the screen around and go, ‘Well, he's right here. You can ask him.’” Instead, she took the safer route and introduced the group to her cat.

April 2023: Rachel Explains Why They Don’t Act Together Anymore

Speaking with TODAY, Weisz was asked whether she and her husband would reprise their roles in Betrayal a decade after starring in the play together, leading her to explain why they wouldn’t “at the moment” and give a glimpse into their family life. “I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family, and then we go to work separately,” she said. “We really enjoyed that experience, but I think it’s nicer to... alternate. I can stay home with the family while he works, we can swap out. If we're both doing something at the same time, it's probably less ideal.”