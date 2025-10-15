Spoilers for The Morning Show Season 4, Episode 5 ahead. Bradley Jackson and Cory Ellison’s love story on The Morning Show is either finished or has a long way to go, depending on how you view the events of the latest episode. After that breakup, stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup opened up to Bustle about Cory and Bradley’s on-and-off relationship and whether or not they can make it work.

Earlier in Season 4, Cory invites Bradley over to his place to gauge how she feels about working with UBN again given their history. And in true Morning Show fashion, just as they try to establish professional boundaries, things get heated again — and they pursue an actual romance this time.

However, in the Oct. 15 episode, Bradley sneakily looks through Cory’s phone on a date to see if he has information about an alleged cover-up she’s investigating. Once he discovers this, he loses his trust and confronts her, resurfacing some old wounds. When Cory realizes Bradley thought he was capable of participating in such an inhumane cover-up, he breaks up with her on the spot.

Cory And Bradley Forever?

Speaking to Bustle, Crudup expands on Cory and Bradley’s strong connection over the course of the show, calling it “inexplicable.” But even he’s not sure whether they can go the distance together.

Apple TV+

“They have something in common that’s inexplicable and they recognize it in one another and they promote it in one another,” Crudup says. “And yet they live their lives very differently. So whether or not that’s a sustainable formula for a relationship, I suppose is anybody’s guess. You’re going to have to ask the writers about that one.”

However, despite Cory telling Bradley that it’ll be easy getting over her this time, Crudup has his doubts. “I think from Cory’s perspective, certainly at the end of the season, having gone through a coming together and a separation in some way, he’s left feeling quite confused,” he says.

Apple TV+

Witherspoon keeps coy on whether she ships Cory and Bradley, instead calling Crudup’s character “fascinating,” and giving props to her co-star for his characterization.

“The way Billy Crudup plays him is just so odd,” she says, laughing. “Half the time, I’m just like... [bewildered side-eye]. And he has to memorize pages and pages of dialogue, so he just talks at me a lot, and I get to see it up close. It’s actually fascinating.”

Her co-star Jennifer Aniston agrees, adding, “Watching the way his eyes move and just the cadence of his words and the delivery, he’s just a magical actor to watch.”