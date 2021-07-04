Reese Witherspoon Brought Back A Classic Legally Blonde Moment For July 4

We’re going to let you finish your hot dog, but Reese Witherspoon just shared the best Fourth of July post of all time. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a fan favorite moment from her movie Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde depicting the iconic scene where Witherspoon, in character as Elle Woods, is decked out in red, white, and blue, and her co-star Jennifer Coolidge, as Paulette Bonafonté, comments, “Oh my God! You look like the Fourth of July,” before hilariously reflecting, “Makes me want a hot dog real bad.” Witherspoon captioned the post, “Bringing back this classic. Happy 4th of July folks! Important question... hotdogs or hamburgers?”

Hopefully, the well-timed throwback keeps Legally Blonde fans satiated as they wait for the third installment in the film series, which is set to be released in May 2022. The date was announced in October, with fans finally finding out when Witherspoon would be returning to the courtroom again, reprising her role as the ditzy sorority girl-turned-Harvard Law grad. MGM Studios shared on Twitter at the time, “Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case!” Though the exact details behind the script haven’t been released yet, fans were ecstatic to find out that Witherspoon’s friend and former co-star Mindy Kaling would be penning the script.

“I can’t wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods,” Kaling told Access, also spilling what viewers can expect from the film’s central character two decades later. “We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine.”

Witherspoon has been known to pay tribute to the beloved film series via Instagram. In 2018, she confirmed the third Legally Blonde movie with a video of herself floating in a pool wearing a hot pink bikini similar to the one Woods wears in her Harvard Law admissions video. She captioned the post, “It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3.”

It’s no surprise she loves reliving moments from the film, especially since she knows how much the comedy means to her fans. During a virtual reunion with castmates last year Witherspoon shared, “Of all the movies that I’ve made, there is one that comes up more than any other, and that is Legally Blonde.” She credited Elle Woods for that, saying of the character, “I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves… she’s inspired me to really keep an open mind and always be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world, and I think her spirit is something we could all use a little bit more of right now.”