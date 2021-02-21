Regé-Jean Page Sang While Hosting SNL & Fans Were Not Prepared

Saturday Night Live did the world a service by bringing on Bridgerton’s beloved Duke of Hastings to host, but fans were not ready for Regé-Jean Page to show off his singing skills. He introduced them early on in the night, reeling off a snippet of “Unchained Melody” during his SNL monologue about how he’s just a regular guy, not his dreamy character. Obviously, the actor accomplished just the opposite, because as fan tweets show, Page being able to sing is somehow both pure perfection and just. Too. Much.

While “Unchained Melody” was a great teaser, the real showcase of his vocal abilities came in the Feb. 20 episode’s sketches. SNL leaned into his musical talent, having Page sing in various situations, including as a pirate and while saying grace. Perhaps best of all, though, was when he and a group of guys in a pool hall were unable to resist Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License.” (The singer made it known she was obsessed.) And fans were here for all of it.

Page trended on Twitter both during and after his turn as SNL host, and a significant number of those tweets centered on his pipes. Many people couldn’t get over the fact that the actor could be as talented, charming, and gorgeous as he is, and blessed with singing skills on top of all that.

Others were especially in love with the combination of Page and “Drivers License” after he led a pool hall sing-a-long to Rodrigo’s debut single. One Twitter user described it as “basically serotonin” (aka the hormone known as “the happy chemical”).

Understandably, some fans are ready to listen to Page sing forever. And who can blame them?

To the powers that be at Shondaland, please find a way to incorporate this into Bridgerton Season 2. Fans not only want to see more of Page singing — they burn for it.