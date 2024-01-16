The celebrity press tour in promotion of a new project has become an art form in itself, and Renée Rapp has mastered it in an unexpected way. The Mean Girls star’s interviews to promote the movie musical are going viral across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), thanks to her unfiltered banter and unapologetic attitude.

While Rapp is giving her full support to the project, opening up about what it’s like to fill Regina George’s high heels, she’s also using her interviews for her own agendas. From calling out several men for bad behavior to shooting her shot with celebrity crushes, Rapp is not afraid to speak her mind, no matter the time, place, or occasion.

Even if they’re caught off-guard by her comments, fans are praising Rapp for being so refreshing on the press cycle and joking that she doesn’t seem to have received any PR training. Some TikTokers have even turned her interviews into memes, comparing how she acts to other celebs talking to the press.

“I love that there’s NO WAY Renee Rapp hasn’t had media training this far into her career but she’s still out here in interviews saying the most UNHINGED things to the general public and I love it,” one fan wrote.

Her press tour has gotten so out of hand that it’s become worthy of a round-up of Rapp’s most viral moments.

A Warning To Buddy

Buddy needs to sleep with one eye open. During one of her press interviews, Rapp went off on Buddy, the apparent owner of a bus tour company, who she claims was “so disrespectful” to her mom, Denise, and friends Priscilla and Bella.

“He is such an *sshole,” she told the camera. “If you’re watching this, I can’t stand you, and I hope your business burns. You are so disrespectful and so misogynistic. I hate you.” Her co-star Chris Briney, (who plays Aaron Samuels), was sitting next to her and wanted nothing to do with the situation, hiding his face from the camera.

Megan Thee Stallion’s *ss

In an interview with Extra, Rapp gushed about collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion on the song, “Not My Fault,” for Mean Girls, and she had a lot to say. For one, she couldn’t stop talking about Megan’s derriere. “Actually best *ss I’ve ever seen in my life,” she remarked. “We were in dance rehearsal, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is incredible. I’ve actually never seen anything like this.’”

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of Mean Girls on January 8, 2024 in New York City. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Rapp then went on to allude to Tory Lanez, who was found guilty and sentenced for 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot. She gave another warning to anyone who supports him. “I’m a true true Meg supporter, and I hate that other man,” she said. “I love Megan Thee Stallion, and if anybody tries her when it comes to that sorry-*ss man, it’s a do-or-die fight for me.”

The Man Who Told Her To Smile

During a joint appearance on TODAY, the Mean Girls cast gave their “ins and outs” of 2024, which Rapp used to send another message to men who rubbed her the wrong way, including Golden Globes host Jo Koy.

“My out first is the man that yelled at me this morning at 8 a.m. and told me to smile, go to hell,” she quipped. “And my out is the man who was making a bunch of jokes about women at the Golden Globes.” Sorry, guys, you can’t sit with them.

Her Crush On... Mark Cuban

Reneé Rapp on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 10, 2024. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Despite sending several warnings to men she dislikes on the Mean Girls press tour, there was one man that she couldn’t help but gush over. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Rapp said she got starstruck after meeting Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban when she was 18, calling him “so cute.”

“I think he reminds me a little bit of my dad, to be honest, I just think he’s precious,” she said. “I was gagged.” To Colbert’s dismay, Cuban’s apparent penchant for wearing “inappropriately tight T-shirts” didn’t ruin her crush. In fact, she’s even invited him to her shows, which she hopes he’ll accept soon. “He’s gonna come,” she confidently said, before mouthing “I love you” to the cameras.

Her Crush On... Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

More understandably, Rapp also has a crush on Rachel McAdams, a.k.a. the OG Regina George. When Colbert asked if she had any “notes” for the actor, she only had one request: “Date me?”