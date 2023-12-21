In November, the Plastics made their grand return, with Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reprising their roles from the iconic 2004 film for Walmart’s Black Friday ad campaign. But the only thing missing was Regina George herself, which fans noticed immediately.

In a Dec. 20 interview with Variety, Rachel McAdams explained why she was absent from the Walmart ad, and it had nothing to do with her co-stars or the film itself. “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she said. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

However, McAdams wasn’t aware that Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert had agreed to be a part of the campaign, which may have changed her mind. “Also... I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” she admitted. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

The Walmart Black Friday Ads

The reunion commercial updated fans on where Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Weiners were in life now, nearly 20 years after graduating high school, without addressing Regina at all.

Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried reprise their Mean Girls characters in Walmart ad. YouTube / Walmart

Chabert’s Gretchen is the mother of a teenager who leads North Shore’s next generation of Plastics, while Lohan’s Cady is a guidance counselor at the school, alongside her BFF Damien (Daniel Franzese), who is now the school’s drama teacher. Seyfried’s Karen is, well, still Karen, giving weather reports watched by Kevin Gnapoor (Rajiv Surendra) and his son Kevin, Jr.

In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, new commercials centering around each character was released, filled with as many clever Mean Girls references and quotes as they could fit. “It was so nice being back together after all these years,” Lohan told PEOPLE about the reunion. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

Is Rachel In Mean Girls: The Musical?

In her interview, McAdams remarked that another Mean Girls movie “sounded awesome,” which is why there were talks about her returning for Tina Fey’s upcoming film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical.

In April, she told Bustle that she’d be up for appearing in the musical if Fey could write parts for her and her fellow Plastics. “I don’t see a way to shoehorn us in,” she says. “If Tina [Fey] can figure it out, I’m there, for sure.”

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Unfortunately, none of them will be featured, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. “Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” McAdams told Variety.

“I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”