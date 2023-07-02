After teasing a possible The Real Housewives of Orange County reboot following a poorly received season more than two years ago, Bravo’s Andy Cohen vowed to take his “sweet time” producing future RHOC installments. “I think that show’s really important to a lot of people and it's the mothership of all the Housewives,” he explained to E! News in March 2021. Now, with returning cast members Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge back in the mix — along with the first-ever crossover Housewife, RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong — on Season 17, fans think the OG franchise has finally returned to its glory days. Credit that, in large part to Heather and Taylor’s so-called IMDb fight, which came to a head in the June 28 episode.

To set the scene, new “friend” Taylor felt belittled after offering Heather, a longtime professional actor, a role in her upcoming movie debut, Masterpiece. Over lunch with Tamra, Taylor pulled up Heather’s IMDb page while discussing the merits of their co-star’s acting career, as well as the Masterpiece director’s request she film a casting tape. The information came to light during a group trip to a Montana ranch — while the women were dressed in full cowgirl attire, no less.

“Are you being serious? The director wasn’t impressed with my IMDb?” Heather asked. “Your IMDb was good enough, but mine needs a casting tape?” Stirring the pot, Tamra chimed in that Taylor told her Heather’s acting credits were not “that impressive” and joked that she hadn’t worked since “the 1900s.”

Bravo/screenshot

“For you to denigrate my career is not only anti-female, but just not nice,” Heather clapped back at Taylor, noting that she’d put her “entire life on hold” for her family. “For you to sit with Tamra and talk about my IMDb when you were offered a part and you’ve never been in anything ever and I was excited for you? That’s the person I am. The person you are, is making a mountain out of a molehill when you offered me something that was not yours to offer me in the first place and then talk to all of my friends and sh*t-talk my career? F*ck you.”

Though the feud is far from over, the women have kept the conversation going on Twitter, hinting where their friendship might stand today. While showing off photos from a recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping on June 30, Taylor tweeted, “IMDb also stands for I am dat bitch.” The same day, she also posted screenshots of her own IMDb page, writing, “Building up my IMDb credits… may have been born in the 1900s but I’m acting in the 2020s.” Heather, for her part, took a less direct approach, instead retweeting supportive fans, including one who shared a clip from her 1994 Married... with Children cameo.

They were hardly the only Bravoholics to weigh in on Twitter. “We, as a Nation needed this as we celebrate the 4th,” one RHOC viewer wrote, while another added, “I was watching this episode with someone who had never seen housewives before and even he said that was perfect.” Declaring RHOC “officially back,” some fans found the petty drama “refreshing,” with one even claiming the episode somehow delivered an “overwhelming sense of peace.”

Others made comparisons to earlier RHOC feuds, including the “petty drama Heather had” with Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi in the past.

Some observant fans were also howling over Tamra mistakenly referring to the popular “Internet Movie Database,” as “IMBD.”

Either way, you will not find Masterpiece on Heather’s IMDb page.