In the Season 17 premiere of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, new cast member Jennifer Pedranti answers the “million dollar question.” Do she and ex-husband William Pedranti still live together? “Will and I share a house,” Jennifer explains of their living arrangement with their five children — Dominic, Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison — who range in age from 5 to 18. Amid their ongoing divorce — and Jennifer’s new relationship with boyfriend Ryan Boyajian — the exes don’t stay in the $2.4 million home at the same time, though.

“My ex-husband, Will, is living in Oklahoma, working for my family’s business,” the yoga studio owner elaborates. “Instead of moving the kids back and forth all the time, when he comes in town, I go stay at Ryan’s and then he’s in the house. Do I understand it’s weird? Yes. But it is just how we’re navigating it right now.”

While discussing the split, both she and Ryan reiterate that it’s a “very weird situation,” but it works for them “for now.” Complicating matters is the fact that Will accused Jennifer of cheating on him with Ryan, whom she met at returning RHOC cast member Tamra Judge’s now-shuttered CUT Fitness, at the end of their marriage. “I heard that you had an affair,” Gina Kirschenheiter flat-out tells Jennifer in the RHOC Season 17 trailer, which also teases a falling out with Tamra, presumably related to the cheating allegations.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online in March 2022, Will filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and listing a separation date of Jan. 3, 2021. In his filing, he reportedly asked the court to award joint legal and physical custody of the kids. Though he did not contest paying Jennifer spousal support, he asked that his separate property be awarded to him. Jennifer, for her part, filed her answer to the divorce petition in June 2022, and did not dispute the case moving forward. The divorce proceedings still seem to be playing out in the courts, and their most recent hearing as of publication was in March 2023.

Days before RHOC Season 17’s June 7 premiere, Will, who’s also an attorney, announced a new job as the President and CEO of Visgenx, a Santa Cruz, California-based gene therapy biotechnology company that focuses on degenerative eye disorders. According to a press release, he has 20 years of executive leadership experience in the biotech industry, most recently as partner with PENG Life Science Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences venture firm he co-founded.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Ryan, who’s a father of two himself, are still going strong. In addition to regularly sharing relationship highlights on social media, they attended an NBC Hot Wheels event together in May, and, more recently, walked the red carpet as a couple at the West Hollywood premiere of Peacock’s Based on a True Story on June 1.

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’m not sure what this journey has in store for us.. but what I do know is — I’m so grateful for the love and support you give us,” Jennifer captioned an April 2023 Instagram tribute to Ryan. “You are a constant by my side, my ride or die, my best friend.. and whatever the occasion may be we always make it SO incredibly fun. We are in for whatever … TOGETHER . . . I wouldn’t want to ride this magic carpet with anyone else.”