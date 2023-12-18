Blue Stone Manor may not be declared the historical landmark it should be. In an interview with PEOPLE, Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley revealed that she plans to sell her iconic Berkshires home one day, saying that she doesn’t “see myself there forever.”

Blue Stone Manor became a main character on RHONY after Medley joined in Season 7 and started hosting the cast there for annual trips, spawning some of the most chaotic and iconic moments of each season. Even after Medley was put “on pause,” the estate was the setting for the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, proving its significance in Bravo history.

However, building this legacy was not a part of Medley’s initial plans. “After [my late husband] Richard passed, I was convinced I was going to sell it,” she said. “For me, Blue Stone Manor was something I bought with Richard and a place for Richard to retire to. I never thought I’d live here alone. I just didn’t see a place for it in my day-to-day after his death.”

Why Medley Still Plans To Sell

For now, Medley is still reaping the benefits that Blue Stone Manor has brought her, including being named one of Architectural Digest’s “12 houses as iconic as their famous owners,” an honor she was “really floored by.” “It really is the ‘Disneyland of Housewives,’” she quipped.

Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The interior design outlet previously toured the Berkshires estate in 2020, where Medley explained her touching connection to the home. “Even as a kid I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams,” she said. “I would drive by with dad and say, ‘I’m gonna own this house one day,’ and he would say, ‘Of course you are, princess.’”

However, Medley explained to PEOPLE that she doesn’t like to hold on to anything for “too long,” even her most sentimental belongings.

“I believe in transitions, I believe in pivots, and I believe we are not our possessions,” she said. “With my parents getting older, I say to myself, ‘Do I see myself being 70, walking around 18 acres and 11,000 square feet?’ It’s a lot.”

Dorinda Medley in 2023. Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“It’s a lot to keep the house the way I want to keep it, so I don’t see myself there forever,” she added. “I might just see myself on the beach one day in a condo. Doesn’t that sound easier?”