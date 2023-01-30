The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has yet to air its long-awaited third season, featuring a mix of Bravo’s finest Housewives from Potomac, Salt Lake City, Miami, and beyond. However, RHUGT Season 4 is already in full swing, and there’s been major drama that reportedly led to the early departures of two cast members before filming even concluded.

The fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip will be the second “Ex-Wives Club” edition, with some past Real Housewives from UGT Season 2 returning for another dramatic vacation. But this time, rather than heading to Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires mansion like before, the ladies are traveling halfway around the world to Morocco, the site of the Bravo-famous RHONY Season 4 cast trip. Previous Girls Trip destinations include Turks and Caicos for its first season and Thailand for Season 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about RHUGT Season 4.

The RHUGT Season 4 Cast

On Jan. 9, Bravo and Peacock not only confirmed that they had renewed RHUGT for a fourth season, but they announced the new cast, which made it clear that the “Ex-Wives Club” was taking another trip together. Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson, Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, and Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille will return after impressing fans during RHUGT Season 2, and they’ll be heading to Morocco with some new (old) blood as well.

New York alum Alex McCord will return to the Housewives fold for the first time since leaving RHONY after Season 4 and moving to Australia. Former New Jersey matriarch Caroline Manzo will also be making a comeback after her Bravo spin-off Manzo’d With Children ended in 2016. RHOBH star Camille Grammer Mayer and RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi will join their former co-stars to round out the cast.

Who Left RHUGT Season 4 While Filming?

Over the weekend of Jan. 28, rumors started swirling on Twitter that Brandi and Caroline had gotten into some altercation of sorts while filming, leading to both of their early departures. Rumors flew that the incident had something to do with another New Jersey Housewife, Caroline’s estranged sister Dina Manzo, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. On Jan. 30, sources told People that Brandi kissed Caroline multiple times during a party without consent, leading production to report her actions to executives.

“It was unwanted,” a source said. “Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.” Brandi reportedly apologized to Caroline via text message the next morning after being made aware of her feelings, but unbeknownst to Caroline, the decision was made to remove Brandi from the trip early. Caroline then decided to go home on her own accord, with the support of production and her castmates. “She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” the insider said.

Brandi and Caroline have not publicly commented on what happened, but the RHOBH star seemed to be in good spirits as she was reportedly leaving Morocco, posting a photo of a camel on Instagram. “Bon Soir Morocco,” she wrote before adding the Arabic word for thank you, “SHUKRAN.”

The RHUGT Season 4 Potential Premiere Date

Given how Peacock has still yet to announce an official premiere date for RHUGT Season 3, the fourth season is still a long way off. If a projected Spring 2023 airdate for the third season turns out to be correct, then fans may have to wait until closer to the end of the year to watch Season 4.

This post will be updated as more RHUGT Season 4 details become available.