Rihanna now has a family of five. On Sept. 24, the singer announced that she welcomed her third child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, sharing her first baby photo and her newborn’s sweet name.

Taking to Instagram, RiRi posted a photo of her in a hospital bed cradling her newborn, who was wrapped in a pink blanket and wearing a pink onesie. She revealed the baby’s name in the caption. “Rocki Irish Mayers,” she wrote with a pink bow emoji, adding that she gave birth on Sept. 13. She also shared a photo of her baby’s pink gloves and ribbons.

Rocki appears to be a sweet nod to father A$AP Rocky, continuing his and Rihanna’s tradition of giving their children names beginning with the letter R. Rocki joins two older brothers: 3-year-old RZA, born in May 2022, and 2-year-old Riot, who the couple welcomed in August 2023.

In a recent interview with Elle, A$AP shared his hopes for a daughter, stating that he and Rihanna were “praying” to welcome a baby girl. “I feel like it’s going to be a girl,” the rapper said. “This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Rihanna’s Epic Pregnancy Reveal

Keeping with her tradition of epic pregnancy announcements, Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her third child in May ahead of the Met Gala red carpet.

RiRi teased her baby bump while arriving at the Carlyle Hotel to get ready for the soiree, before Diggzy, the photographer behind her 2022 pregnancy reveal, shared photos of RiRi walking New York streets in the rain, clutching an umbrella and showing off her pregnant belly.

Rocky confirmed the pregnancy at the Met Gala, where he was a co-chair. “It feels amazing, you know,” he told the Associated Press on the red carpet. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.” Hours later, RiRi showed up in a bump-baring suit, saving the best look of the night for last.