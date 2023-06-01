Staying true to one of her biggest hits, Rihanna shone bright like a diamond in a new TikTok, showing off some seriously expensive bling. In a now-deleted clip filmed ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, the 9-time Grammy winner could be seen strutting her stuff in a vintage faux fur Chanel jacket and black-and-white feathered hat, complete with a pair of black Amina Muaddi heels and a shimmering diamond toe ring — proving this ‘ugly’ trend is officially back in style. “Quiet luxury,” the singer captioned the post, which featured her XIV Karats pear-cut diamond toe ring that boasts a hefty $600,000 price tag.

Speaking to Page Six, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone explained that Rih Rih’s “9 carat pear-cut diamond” was likely an intentional choice, as the ring’s “nontraditional cut” symbolizes “the empowerment and independence of the wearer” — which Stone says is the “perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.”

The dazzling stone soon caught the attention of admirers on TikTok, including actor Christa Allen, who declared a “toe ring revolution” has begun. “Rihanna rocks a toe ring so I went out and bought a toe ring,” another user commented, while others also speculated that the toe ring was “an engagement announcement.”

Although Rihanna and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky are yet to announce an engagement, the couple is currently expecting their second child together. As fans of the “Umbrella” singer will recall, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 12.

Back in 2022, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, but didn’t reveal the youngster’s name, RZA Athelston Mayers, until a year later in May 2023. The baby’s moniker is inspired by the iconic producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the U.S. hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan.