The Real Housewives of Rihanna

When she’s not performing at the Super Bowl, starting a family, or making her Oscar-nominated musical comeback, Rihanna unwinds like the rest of us: with the Real Housewives. The pop star-turned-mogul, however, is not a casual Bravo viewer, content to just drop in on a city or two. No, she juggles franchises like she juggles her cosmetics brand with her lingerie brand. She DMs her favorite ‘wives on Instagram to cheer them on. She follows Watch What Happens Live and several reality TV blogs to keep up to date on all the drama unfolding outside the episodes. She clearly knows her Tom Girardi from her Tom D’Agostino, her three-wick candles from her three-lemon vodka sodas, carcass out (of course). More than birthing an iconic meme or securing the coveted seat next to Andy Cohen at the reunion, nothing mints a Housewives all-star like a follow from Rihanna. But what does her taste in Bravolebs say about the franchise itself — or Rihanna herself?

It can be hard, at first, to find a throughline in Rihanna’s fandom: She adores OGs and newbies, mainstays and friends-of, agents of chaos and voices of reason. Her top three shows are pretty obvious. First, we have Beverly Hills: Riri follows “chic” wind chime enthusiast Dorit Kemsley; RHOBH’s first Black housewife Garcelle Beauvais; pat-the-puss pioneer Erika Jayne; and kooky friend-of Kathy Hilton (mother of Paris).

Rihanna is also a fan of Salt Lake City: She follows Bad Mormon author Heather Gay — she even DM’d to say she was “obsessed” with her — and Gay’s co-star/cousin Whitney Rose, plus Mary Cosby, whose bizarre behavior and reluctance to film has seen her become a Housewives anti-hero.

Next, there’s New York City: Rihanna follows streetwear designer Leah McSweeney and (former) Countess Luann De Lesseps, whose foray into music and cabaret (via a Palm Beach jail cell) helped her become one of the franchise’s biggest icons.

Finally, we have the “Grande Dame” Karen Huger from Potomac, larger-than-life Kenyan supermodel Chanel Ayan from Dubai, and forever-friend-of-turned-peach-holder Marlo Hampton from Atlanta. (Rihanna doesn’t appear to keep up with any Housewives from New Jersey, Orange County, Miami or the New York City reboot — maybe she’ll catch up over the holidays. Relatable!)

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger on her recent DM exchanges with Rihanna.

The women Rihanna follows tend to exude glamor. Kemsley has become one of the franchise’s main fashion muses, known to keep her castmates waiting while she pulls together her looks. Alongside co-star Jayne, she’s made glam squads a recurring (and divisive) character, giving fans a peek into what it really takes to look like a modern Housewife. When it comes to high fashion, RHOA is probably the only show to rival RHOBH. Hampton was one of the first women on RHOA who made the constant peacocking of designer brands the new normal. (She recently launched her own business, Le’archive, where fans can rent her curated fashion pieces.) But it’s not just about the brands: Whether it’s confessional looks that wow the audience, or showing up to cast events like it’s the Met Gala, these women have confidence. They wear the clothes — not the other way around.

Underneath all the sparkly outfits, Rihanna likes a little grit. Many of the ‘wives she follows have been on a #journey. Since Hampton became a main cast member, fans have enjoyed watching her embrace the role of “Munty” (mom/auntie) to her adopted nephews. Meanwhile, the RHOSLC personalities’ relationships to the Mormon Church, familiar strife, and, in Rose’s case, an abusive childhood, deliver the vulnerability at the heart of the franchise’s appeal. They’re willing to “mention it all,” even when it’s not particularly comfortable or rosy. The amount of contrived storylines we see on Housewives proves it’s not always easy to be an open book, which makes the real survivors all the more compelling: Often, these women can pick themselves back up from a “rock bottom” moment — like an arrest, an embezzlement scandal, or a setback in sobriety — and live to fight (and film) another day.

Perhaps because of these qualities, Rihanna’s favorite follows also know how to handle a little mess. Their confrontations and displays of divadom have given us iconic pop-culture moments — not unlike Rihanna herself — and they’re never far from the drama, whether as the chief antagonist or the occasional sh*t-stirrer. On Housewives, there are some women who always seem to end up having a bad season. Riri’s chosen women have ridden out the highs and lows of the Housewives experience — and, crucially, driven the plot — without entering a full villain era. (Well, maybe not Erika Jayne.)

Kathy Hilton discussing her friendship with Rihanna on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Since reality TV changed our notion of “celebrity” to include people without a traditional talent, like singing or acting, it has created the fascinating (and hilarious) situation where reality stars are considered “celebrities” to bona fide A-listers. (Remember when Andy Cohen and the Season 4 cast of RHOBH starred in Lady Gaga’s G.U.Y. music video? Or when Nicki Minaj hosted an episode of the RHOP Season 6 reunion?) Even to the world’s biggest stars, Real Housewives can be aspirational and relatable. Rihanna’s seal of approval underlines the franchise as a cultural phenomenon, but the qualities she responds to in Housewives may be the same qualities she embodies and identifies with herself.

Rihanna is an entertainer, whether it’s her music videos, live performances, or her red-carpet looks. Although their personalities and storylines may differ, that’s what the members of Rihanna’s ‘wives club have in common. Whether it’s a Ph.D. in pot-stirring, a side hustle as a cabaret star, or creating the most quotable moments in the Bravo lexicon, these women love being on TV — and put in the work (work, work, work, work, work) that goes into being a reality star.