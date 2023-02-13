It’s been quite a few years since the entire world has been *this* excited for a Super Bowl Halftime Show — and IMO, Rihanna’s epic comeback to the main stage has officially set a new standard for every single main event to come in more ways than one.

Not only did the Barbadian powerhouse subtly announce her second pregnancy in front of the world, but the living legend served 13 straight minutes of fire and nostalgia, opening her set with the classic bop B*tch Better Have My Money. As for the look? An all red everything fit with a form-fitted breast plate, an ultra-long and monochromatic “red nail theory” manicure, and some classic Riri glam à la Fenty Beauty (which just so happens to feature a brand new liquid lipstick in the scarlet hue aptly named “The MVP.” Queen sh*t.

And just in case you have any plans on running to Sephora or Ulta to completely recreate her iconic look: Bustle has the full breakdown of Rihanna’s empowering glam.

Painted by Rih’s go-to makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, the duo kept the complexion looking softly matte, with all eyes on her lips. Ono says of the look: “That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip. We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty, and to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When Rihanna’s hands weren’t veiled by the gloves, the singer revealed her enviably long ruby red manicure. In a press release, the nail artist behind the look, Kimmie Kyees, says this of the duo’s decision: “We wanted the nails to pop so we went with CND’s Devil Red, which is the perfect true red that really complements her tone. The longer length square shaped tips also beautifully lengthened her hands, while still staying true to the classic look.”

As for her powerful pony, which featured some face-framing pieces and playful texture thanks to her ultra-long braids? The celeb hair guru by the name of Yusef Williams is behind the look.

Into recreating her stunning glam for your upcoming events (or maybe even a hot Valentine’s Day date)? Here are the key products you’ll need.