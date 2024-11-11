Rita Ora tearfully honored Liam Payne at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. While hosting the annual ceremony in Manchester, England on Nov. 10, Ora said she wanted to “take a moment to remember” the late singer, who died at the age of 31 on Oct. 16.

“We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home, and everybody in here tonight,” said Ora, who dueted with Payne on their 2018 song “For You.”

She continued, “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam.”

MTV then broadcast an in memoriam tribute to Payne that read, “MTV remembers Liam Payne 1993–2024,” along with photos and videos of the singer.

Payne passed away on Oct. 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Along with his parents and two sisters, he is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he welcomed with Cheryl Cole of Girls Aloud fame in 2017.

Rita Ora onstage at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Ora’s Emotional Tributes To Payne

Along with Payne’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, Ora took to Instagram to pay tribute to the singer in the wake of his death.

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage,” she wrote. “This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song ‘For You’ takes on a whole new meaning for me now.”

Just a few hours after the news of Payne’s death broke, Ora performed her and Payne’s duet, “For You,” during a concert in Osaka, Japan.

While performing the song, which was featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, a visibly emotional Ora began to cry. “I can’t even sing this right now. Can you sing this for me?” she told the audience, as a photograph of herself and Payne appeared on the screen behind her.